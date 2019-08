Officers investigating an assault in The Top Bell pub in Leighton Buzzard have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak to.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 22, at the pub in Market Square.

CCTV image of a person the police would like to speak to

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting reference 40/48601/19 or online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.