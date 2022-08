Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who has been missing from Leighton Buzzard since Monday (August 1).

Bedfordshire Police say she was last seen at around 6.30pm on Monday.

15-year-old Mia is 5’5’, with brown hair and green eyes.

Mia was last seen on Monday (August 1) evening.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black top, white trainers and was carrying a black leather rucksack.