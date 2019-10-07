Police release description of offenders who caused 'graffiti explosion' in Linslade

Bedfordshire Police has released a description of the offenders who caused an "explosion of graffiti" in Linslade.

A spokeswoman said: "We were called at around 11.50pm on Wednesday (October 2) to a report of criminal damage in Wing Road, Linslade.

"Officers attended and searched the area but no offenders were located.

"The offenders are described as two boys, approximately 15 years old. At the time of the offence they were wearing black clothes and had their faces covered.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or through their online reporting centre and use crime reference number 40/56956/19.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman, added: “Residents can help us reduce this type of ugly crime or any other anti-social behaviour by reporting any incidents via our website. "We will investigate and clear all reports of graffiti on council owned property and if there is sufficient evidence of who is responsible we will look to prosecute. All reports of graffiti on private land should be reported to the landowner.”

To report graffiti to CBC: https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/info/43/community_safety/147/anti-social_behaviour/2

To view the original story: https://www.leightonbuzzardonline.co.uk/news/crime/linslade-horrified-by-explosion-of-graffiti-1-9095997