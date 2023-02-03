Police release photo of missing teen with links to Biggleswade and Leighton Buzzard
Have you seen missing Jim?
By Jo Robinson
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 4:02pm
Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old teenager who has links to Biggleswade, Leighton Buzzard, Arlesey and London.
Jim was reported missing from Sandy on Thursday, January 26. He is described as thin, medium build and having brown hair, which is usually parted in the middle, and blue eyes.
If you have any information, please call 101 or report online quoting reference MPC/130/23.