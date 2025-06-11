Police warning after woman spotted in Linslade asking vulnerable people for money
Bedfordshire police are warning people to be alert after reports of a woman asking vulnerable people for cash.
Police say they have received reports of a woman knocking on doors and claiming her car has broken down, before asking to use the phone or borrow cash.
She has been described as white, in her mid 20s, with long mid-brown hair. She was wearing shorts and had a tattoo on her right leg.
Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team warned: “Please let your elderly relatives know to take extra care and not open the door or give any money to strangers.”
If you see anything suspicious you can contact police online or call 101 quoting incident 269 of 9 June.