Police warning after woman spotted in Linslade asking vulnerable people for money

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Bedfordshire police are warning people to be alert after reports of a woman asking vulnerable people for cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say they have received reports of a woman knocking on doors and claiming her car has broken down, before asking to use the phone or borrow cash.

She has been described as white, in her mid 20s, with long mid-brown hair. She was wearing shorts and had a tattoo on her right leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team warned: “Please let your elderly relatives know to take extra care and not open the door or give any money to strangers.”

If you see anything suspicious you can contact police online or call 101 quoting incident 269 of 9 June.