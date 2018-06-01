Policing priorities for Leighton Buzzard will be reviewed, says Chief Superintendent

Beds Police says it will review the policing priorities for Leighton Buzzard when it holds an open meeting with the public on Saturday, June 16.

The gathering has been organised in conjunction with Leighton-Linslade Town Council to talk about policing in the local area.

The force will be at Leighton Buzzard Theatre, Lake Street, from 10am until 2pm, to meet local residents, explain how the town is policed, and hear people’s concerns and suggestions.

There will also be an opportunity to speak with senior officers, as well as town councillors, both on a one-to-one basis and during two Q&A sessions; at 11am and at 1pm.

Chief Superintendent David Boyle said: “We’re keen to meet with local people, to hear first-hand about the issues faced by those who live and work in the town.

“Together we can review the priorities for Leighton Buzzard, and tackle the problems that affect the majority of residents.”

Councillor Amanda Dodwell said: “I am pleased this event has been organised to give the public the chance to express their concerns about policing in the town.

“Residents have highlighted problems with car crime, anti-social behaviour and burglary with me in recent weeks. I hope they will now take this opportunity to speak with officers, both one-to-one, and in the Q&A sessions.”

