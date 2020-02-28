Power tools stolen in Linslade burglary

A man from Linslade is appealing for the public's help after his tools were stolen from his van.

The van was parked outside a house on Soulbury Road, Linslade, and the tools were stolen from the vehichle between 3.18am and 5am on Friday, February 21.

Tom Sears said: "He came back and forth several times and at one point came back with two other people, they stole power tools from the van.

"I'm a builder and was unable to work at the weekend, I have now bought more tools so I can work but something needs to be done about these crimes.

"It is frustrating because it seems like there is no communication, if the officer dealing with the case is off then no one else knows anything about it."

Police are investigating the theft, a spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: "We are appealing for information about the theft of some tools from a van.

"We are following a number of lines of enquiry, including making enquiries with the CCTV the victim kindly supplied to us.

"We would always encourage people to submit CCTV images to us as they can be of huge benefit to our investigation, even if they are not publicly released.

"We also have some help and advice for making your vehicle more secure, which you can access via www.bedfordshire.police.uk/A-Z/Vehicle-security.

"If anyone has any information about this incident then please call 101 or visit our website, quoting reference 40/10937/20."