Ram raid at Hockliffe Post Office as lorry smashes shop front and men rob store

Hockliffe Post Office was ramraided by a lorry in the early hours of this morning, as its front was smashed before two men robbed the store.

The incident happened at around 1.50am (June 27) when a white lorry was deliberately driven into the shop front.

Police News

Resident Megan Wells, said: "I just left for work at 6am and saw the destruction. We live right next door in Hockley Court, and it was really terrifying that either it had been robbed or a car was travelling at such speed that it was able to cause so much damage."

Another eyewitness said: "When I drove passed this morning the police were outside, and the shop had an open front.

"The front has been ripped out and the outside is a mess."

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: "We were called at around 1.50am this morning (Thursday) to reports of a ram raid at the Post Office in Watling Street, Hockliffe.

"A white flatbed lorry drove into the premises before two men got out of the lorry and robbed the store.

"All the men were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

"We are now investigating this incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 15 of today.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."

A Post Office spokeswoman, said: "Post Office can confirm there was a ram raid at Hockliffe Post Office and store around 1.30am today. The people who run our Post Office branches provide important services to local communities.

"This type of crime is very traumatic for the retailer and we will be supporting the Police in their efforts to apprehend those responsible. Post Office would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

"The branch is temporarily closed and alternative branches include Toddington, Stanbridge Road and Clarence Road in Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis.”

The full addresses of alternative branches are:

Toddington Post Office, 40 Dunstable Road, Toddington, LU5 6DR

Stanbridge Road Post Office, 111 Stanbridge Road, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 4QA

Clarence Road Post Office, 92 Clarence Road, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 3EL

Houghton Regis Post Office, 14 Bedford Square, Houghton Regis, LU5 5ES