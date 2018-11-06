Resident attacked as burglars break into house in Leighton Buzzard

Burglars assaulted a resident to gain entry to a house in Leighton Buzzard last night (Monday).

Bedfordshire Police has issued CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in relation to the raid at the property in Hockliffe Road at about 7.25pm.

Several items were stolen from the house before the offenders made off in a light coloured car.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “This was a dreadful crime which has left the victim understandably very shocked and upset.

“I am urgently appealing for anyone who may be able to help us identify the three men to contact us immediately as they may have information that could assist us.”

If you have any information please contact DC Wheeler on 101, or use the Bedfordshire Police online reporting tool.