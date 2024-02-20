Road cordoned off by police after man stabbed in Leighton Buzzard town centre

Bedfordshire Police were called around 8.20pm yesterday to the incident involving two men in North Street. They said: “Emergency services attended and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital after receiving stab wounds.”

The Red Lion took to Facebook to tell customers the pub would be closed today (February 20). A statement from the pub said: “Due to a serious incident that happened last night on North Street, the street is cornered [sic] off with police tape and unable to access by the public. Unfortunately the pub will be closed today but will be back open and running from tomorrow at 3pm as usual.”