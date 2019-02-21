Robber grabs hold of elderly woman during ‘frightening’ handbag snatch in Leighton Buzzard

An elderly woman had her handbag stolen in what police are describing as a ‘frightening and distressing’ ordeal.

Police are appealing for information following the robbery in Vandyke Road, Leighton Buzzard.

Leighton Buzzard

At around 11.40am on Tuesday (February 19) the woman was walking along the pavement when she was approached by a man who grabbed hold of her before stealing her handbag.

The man is described as white, around 25 years old, 5ft 6ins tall and slim. He was wearing stone coloured trousers, a blue anorak and a white baseball cap, and fled the scene in the direction of Atterbury Avenue.

Detective Constable Colin Knight said: “This was a frightening and distressing ordeal for the elderly lady involved and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone matching this description in the area at the time of the incident, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting reference 142 of 19 February.

You can also give information anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.