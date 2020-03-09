RSPCA investigates after dead Jack Russell found on country lane near Leighton Buzzard

The RSPCA is appealing for information after an emaciated dead Jack Russell terrier was found by the side of a country lane near Leighton Buzzard.

The young female Jack Russell was found in Stewkley Road on Saturday, February 29, by a member of the public who was walking down the country lane.

Jack Russell (stock image)

The RSPCA were contacted and animal collection officer (ACO) Peter Green attended and collected the emaciated dog.

She was found with a brown leather collar which was attached to some string which was also looped around her neck.

Animal rescuer Peter said: “This must have been a very distressing find for the member of the public who found her.

"The young Jack Russell was quite skinny and sadly found dead by the side of the road.

"She didn’t have any injuries which might have caused her death and it is unclear whether the dog died because she was underweight or whether she managed to escape her owner and became emaciated whilst she was lost.

“We’re appealing for anyone with information to please contact us on 0300 123 8018.”