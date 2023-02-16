Sex offender who assaulted woman in her Bedfordshire home is put behind bars

A registered sex offender who ‘stole a huge chunk’ of his victim’s life has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Malcom Graham, 75, took advantage of his friendship with a woman, sexually assaulting her in her Bedfordshire home while she slept in 2018.

She told Bedfordshire Police in 2019, and an investigation into Graham – who was already on the Sex Offender’s Register after a sexual assault conviction in the 1980s – began.

Malcom Graham

Graham, of Skegness Road, Stevenage – but formerly of Biggleswade – pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (February 9). He was sentenced to six years and seven months in prison, with an extended three years and six months on license.

In an impact statement from the victim shared in court, she said: “The flashbacks I had about the night it happened were unbearable. I would regularly have night terrors which would result in me screaming out in my sleep... That man ruined and stole a huge chunk of our lives.”

She added: "Although we can never forget what that monster put us through, we are working on a better life without him in it."

Detective Sergeant Amy Hawkes from Bedfordshire Police said: “This was a predatory attack by a man who posed as a friend to prey on a woman in her own home. During the investigation, Graham denied the incident was non-consensual stating, ‘she did not say no’.

“However, consent means agreeing to what's happening by choice and having the freedom and ability to make or change that choice. During the incident, some people may feel pressured, scared and they may even freeze, which makes them unable to make a free choice, and that is still a crime.

“I want to thank the victim for finding the courage to come forward and for remaining supportive of the investigation over several years. I would also like to extend my thanks to her husband for the unwavering support he has shown her.

“This case demonstrates convictions are possible for sexual assaults, no matter who the offender is, when they took place or when they were reported.’’

Bedfordshire Police has a significant focus on tackling perpetrators of male violence against women and girls (MVAWG) and is working with other organisations to support and improve women’s safety across the county.

Victims of rape and sexual assault can receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and its partner agencies, including the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) and Bedford Domestic Abuse Partnership (BDAP), as well as support through the criminal investigation process.

Reports of sexual assault, even if non-recent, can be made to the police by calling 101 or online.

