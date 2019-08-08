Shocking CCTV footage shows thug reverse his car at crowd outside Leighton Buzzard pub

Shocking CCTV footage has been released showing a jailed thug reverse his car into a crowd of onlookers outside a Leighton Buzzard pub.

Liam Loughran, 22, of Tedder Road, Hemel Hempstead, was sentenced to more than two years in prison on Tuesday at Luton Crown Court for his involvement in the incident, as previously reported here, https://www.leightonbuzzardonline.co.uk/news/crime/thug-jailed-after-driving-car-at-staff-and-drinkers-outside-leighton-buzzard-pub-in-late-night-brawl-1-9024878.

A CCTV still of the incident

He was sentenced along with Jack Blackburn, 25, of Widmore Drive, Hemel Hempstead, who received a suspended prison sentence.

Police were called to The Lancer pub, on Lake Street, on August 5 last year at 1.45am, after a fight broke out on the dancefloor. Blackburn threw a punch before both he and Loughran left the pub.

Shortly afterwards, a brawl broke out outside the pub.

Loughran returned to the scene in a vehicle and drove the car in the direction of door staff as well as members of the public.



People had to take evasive action to avoid the car on a number of occasions, but no one was seriously injured.



Door staff also helped a passer-by avoid being hit by the vehicle.



Loughran ended up crashing the car into the building and street furniture around The Lancer several times, as well as crashing into a parked car.



Loughran was sentenced to a total of 21 months for dangerous driving and two counts of affray.



He will serve an additional five months for breaching a suspended sentence and two months for breaching a conditional discharge.

Liam Loughran

Detective Constable Tracey Joyce, who led the investigation, said: “This type of violence is unacceptable. In this instance we are extremely lucky that no one was seriously injured.



"It was clear Loughran was trying to cause some serious harm and damage by using a car as his weapon, and hopefully he can reflect on his actions whilst behind bars.”

Blackburn received a 10 month sentence for affray, suspended for two years, and was fined £1,250.