Staff members' mobile phones stolen from Leighton Buzzard businesses

Staff members from two different Leighton Buzzard businesses had their mobile phones stolen on Sunday, as police urge residents to be vigilant.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: "We have received two reports of theft of mobile phones from two separate locations in Leighton Buzzard, both on Sunday (May 19).

Crime News

"At approximately 1pm a woman went into an estate agents in Market Square and spoke to a member of staff about property for rent. After she left, the staff member noticed his mobile was no longer on his desk.

"Later that day, at 3.45pm, a man went into a beauty salon on North Street and when he left, a staff member discovered her mobile was missing from the counter. The man was described as white, 6ft tall, slim, and wearing a black cap, dark shorts and a white jacket.

"The lines of enquiry that we have are being followed, but if anyone has any information, please call 101.

"We would urge retail staff to keep mobiles and other valuables out of sight when at work, and to report any suspicious behaviour to us immediately."