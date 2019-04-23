Stalker sent Valentine to victim in Leighton Buzzard

A serial stalker has been given a suspended sentence after breaching a restraining order against a well-known jazz singer from Leighton Buzzard.

Leslie Rix, 71, of Luton, was convicted in July last year of stalking jazz singer Tina May over a five month period.

Last Thursday at Luton Magistrates Court, Rix appeared again after sending Ms May two envelopes containing unwanted gifts as well as a Valentine’s card.

Ms May said: “I knew I needed to call the police straight away.”

She said she felt “vulnerable” and “very nervous to even go out to my garden as he knows my address”.

She added: “I find it difficult to sleep and the slightest sound makes me worry.”

Rix’s stalking began in December 2017. He turned up at Ms May’s home on two occasions, left various voicemails and also attended numerous gigs she was performing at.

In 2017, a stalking conviction was passed against Rix which required a hospital order as well as a restraining order not to contact the victim or to go to her concerts or musical performances.

However, while Ms May was working away from home between January 10 and 11 this year, she returned to find two large envelopes.

In each envelope were books, both jazz biographies, and inside the second book was a hand-written note from Rix. Then on February 14, she received a Valentine’s card.

Rix’s probation officer told the court that he had believed the restraining order was over when he contacted the victim and added that his stalking had been “infatuation” and “mainly gifts and things like that”.

Magistrates imposed a 12 week sentence suspended for 12 months, with six months’ mental health treatment and £200 costs.