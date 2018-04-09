Substance used in Leighton Buzzard attack was not acid

Fears over an alleged ‘acid attack’ in Leighton Buzzard last week were abated after emergency services found the substance to be non-acidic.

Reports that a man had liquid thrown in his face last Tuesday in Oatfield Gardens sparked speculation across social media.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of someone having something thrown in their face in Oatfield Gardens in Leighton Buzzard at 4.20pm on Tuesday, April 3.

“The victim refused treatment, but the ambulance checked and deemed the substance not to be harmful before emergency services left.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101.