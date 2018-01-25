Teens from Leighton Buzzard arrested over spate of car crime

Two teenagers from Leighton Buzzard were among four people arrest in connection with a spate of thefts from motor vehicles in the north east of England.

Five vehicles were broken into in Newcastle-under-Lyme and seven vehicles were targeted in the Longton area.

The male offenders were stopped by officers outside McDonalds on Festival Park shortly after 4am on January 16. A number of items were recovered from the vehicle.

A 16 and 19-year-old from Leighton Buzzard, a 17-year-old from Dublin and a 21-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent have all been arrested on suspicion of theft.

All four remain in police custody and an investigation is ongoing.