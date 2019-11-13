Theft victim warns people to be vigilant after her handbag was stolen in Dunstable

A woman from Edlesborough is warning people to be extra vigilant in the build up to the festive season after her handbag was stolen in Dunstable.

On Sunday, November 10, at around 4pm, Mary Amos-Cole noticed her handbag was missing when she went to look for her glasses after shopping at Sainsbury’s in Dunstable.

Crime

She said: “I had been shopping, I was out for my birthday and I was in such a good mood and I wasn’t really paying attention to what I was doing, I went to the restaurant and then went to my car.

"I’m not sure if it was stolen in the restaurant or from my car when I left it there to return the trolley.

“My purse, with my bank card and store cards was in there, but it is the sentimental things that mean the most to me, it had photos of my son, who died in a road traffic collision, in there and poems that I have written for him and newspaper cuttings from the anniversary of his death. I want those things back.

“Whoever stole it used it in McDonald’s just after 4pm, so I’m warning people to take extra care this time of year and to also cancel any cards if they are stolen straight away.

"They also tried to use it online later that evening but the bank had blocked it, the bank was really helpful.

“Sainsbury’s have been great and they actually found the bag, but it was empty, apart from my glasses.

“If anyone has the pictures, cuttings and poems please return them to the police so I can have them back.

“I haven’t stopped crying since it happened, it is so horrible.”

Bedfordshire Police are investigating reports of a theft at Sainsbury’s in Luton Road, Dunstable at around 4pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are following a number of lines of enquiry but anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 40/65108/19.

“We would urge people to remain vigilant to a number of different crimes in the run-up to Christmas, which we will be highlighting over the coming weeks.”