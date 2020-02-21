'Toilet paper stored on dustbins and barefoot prisoners': Inspection report of 'ageing' prison cells in Luton and Kempston

A review of Bedfordshire Police's 'ageing' prison cells by the police and prison watchdogs has emerged with mixed findings.

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons (HMP) assessed the two custody suites in Luton and Kempston, which have 21 and 18 cells respectively.

The review was carried out by the police and prison watchdogs

The inspectors found "positive features" at both sites but stated there had been a lack of progress since the previous inspection.

In the past five years, Beds Police has closed three of its custody suites to make financial savings, including Greyfriars in Bedford (13 cells), Dunstable (11 cells) and Ampthill (three cells).

The report stated: "Since the previous inspection in 2014, the custody suite at Bedford and the stand-by suite at Dunstable had been closed, leaving the force with two full-time designated suites at Luton and Kempston.

"The Luton suite was ageing but had benefited from some refurbishment, although it still lacked some facilities, such as in-cell handwashing.

"We were told that the suite at Kempston was a temporary facility, but it had been in position for around five years and was showing signs of decline, such as peeling paint in the shower room.

"The Kempston suite, due to its temporary nature, also lacked several facilities - there was no exercise yard, no privacy screening at the booking-in desks and no in-cell handwashing.

"Neither suite had any adaptations to cater for detainees with physical disabilities.

"Despite the lack of facilities, cleanliness across the two suites was good with very little graffiti. All cells had some natural light.

"We observed some undignified practices for detainees. Detainees often walked around the suites in socks or bare feet as their footwear was automatically removed without staff regularly offering them replacement footwear.

"We also found that some loose-leaf toilet tissue for detainees was commonly kept on top of dustbins in the cell corridors, which was inappropriate and lacked consideration for detainees’ dignity."

The quality of custody records was also found not to be good enough and, the report noted, “it was not always clear what actions had been taken in the treatment of detainees.”

Records lacked detail about food and drinks and other welfare requirements, as well as the reasons and justification for why actions such as the use of force against detainees had been necessary.

The quality of custody records was previously a concern in 2014.

The report did find that detainees were dealt with quickly, with 60 out of 94 (64%) having their cases concluded during the first part of custody - considered a good outcome.

Peter Clarke, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, and Wendy Williams, HM Inspector of Constabulary, said: “Although the strategic lead for custody sat with Hertfordshire Police, there was sufficient oversight from senior officers in Bedfordshire Police and governance structures provided clear accountability for the delivery of custody.

"Although we found some positive features, there had been a lack of progress in a number of key areas since our last inspection.

"During this inspection, we had several causes of concern and highlighted a number of areas for improvement.”

Beds Police has been approached for comment.