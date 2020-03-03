Tommy Robinson charged with common assault following fight at Woburn leisure resort

The English Defence League co-founder will appear in court next month.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed they were called to Center Parcs Woburn Forest at around 1.10pm on Sunday (March 1) to a report of an altercation between two men.

One man suffered an injury to his face, and received first aid at the scene.

Robinson - whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - has been charged with common assault.

The 37-year-old, of Bedford, has been bailed ahead of a court appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court on April 2.