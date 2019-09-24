Two arrests after armed robbery at Heath and Reach Co-op store

Two men have been arrested over an armed robbery at a convenience store in Heath and Reach.

Police were called shortly before 7pm last night (Monday) to reports of two men with weapons threatening staff and stealing money from the Co-op store in Bird’s Hill, Heath and Reach.

Shortly before 8pm a vehicle was involved in a collision and two men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Both men are currently in police custody.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 366 of Monday.