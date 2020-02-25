Two brothers at Billington traveller site charged with attempted murder

Two brothers from a Great Billington traveller site have been charged with attempted murder and firearms offences.

Yesterday (Monday) Bedfordshire Police executed a warrant at The Stables traveller site in Stanbridge Road, Great Billington, in connection with a shooting which happened at the site in September last year.



William O’Reilly, 29, and John O’Reilly, 26, both of Stanbridge Road, Great Billington, have been charged with attempted murder.



William has also been charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, while John has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, namely attempt murder.



Both men appeared at court today (Tuesday) where they were remanded into custody.