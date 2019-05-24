Two men arrested in connection with parcel snatch theft in Cheddington

Police have arrested two men in connection with a parcel snatch theft in the village of Cheddington earlier this week.

The incident happened at around 9.50am on Tuesday May 21 outside a property in Church Lane.

Police library image

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was taking a parcel from a delivery driver when two men ran towards her and grabbed the parcel out of her hands.

Police are hunting the thieves who ran off in the direction of the village leaving the woman with cuts to her arm which did not require hospital treatment.

Police arrested two men, aged 35 and 28, both from London, on suspicion of robbery and they have subsequently been released on bail.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Thomas Booth said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“This happened during the day and I believe there was a good chance of someone witnessing it.

“If anyone has any information, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190152461’ or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can make a report to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”