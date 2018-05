A man from Leighton Buzzard has pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including burglary and drug possession.

Jordan Ballard, 25, of Ashwell Street, was arrested on Wednesday (May 2) and charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary, possession of Class A drugs, criminal damage and driving offences.

On Friday he pleaded guilty to all of the charges, other than the criminal damage offence. He has been bailed pending a future court appearance on May 25.