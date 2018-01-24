VIDEO: Watch fly tipper’s vehicle being crushed after Caddington incident

A man who was found guilty of fly tipping in Caddington has had his vehicle destroyed by a crushing machine.

The white flatbed truck used to fly-tip was crushed last week, after Central Bedfordshire Council took the offender to court and won.

Simon James Whittle, of Fletcher Way, Hemel Hempstead was recently convicted of fly tipping.

Last month, Luton Magistrates’ Court heard how his flatbed truck was observed by a concerned member of the public tipping rubbish onto Millfield Lane in Caddington as it was driving along.

The vehicle registration number was reported to Central Bedfordshire Council, who confirmed with DVLA that the vehicle belonged to Whittle.

The court ordered that Whittle’s vehicle be confiscated and crushed by the council as punishment for his crime. Whittle was also fined £3,990. This is the first time Central Bedfordshire Council has had a vehicle seized by the courts for a fly tipping offence or linked to an environmental crime.

The van prior to be crushed

Video footage released by the council shows Whittle’s truck being crushed and thrown onto a scrapheap as punishment for his crimes.

Councillor Budge Wells, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Our teams are determined to crack down on the anti-social minority who destroy our neighbourhoods with illegally dumped waste.

“This action demonstrates that we will use all the powers at our disposal to punish those responsible. Whittle not only got a large fine, but he has also now had his vehicle crushed as a result of his crime.

“This is a satisfying result, and serves as an example of how seriously we take fly tipping. It is leaving a blight on our communities, and is costing taxpayers. The money it costs us to dispose of the fly tipped waste could be used for vital services elsewhere in the community.”

Residents can help reduce fly tipping crime by reporting any incidents to the council’s customer services team on 0300 300 8302 or by email at customers@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.