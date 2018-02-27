Weapons found in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground in Leighton Buzzard

These weapons were discovered by police on Tuesday afternoon during a patrol in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, Leighton Buzzard.

The worrying find at the green-flag awarded popular park for families was made in the wake of the week-long Operation Sceptre, which saw Beds Police support a national campaign against knife crime.

A spokesman for Beds Police said: “The items were recovered by officers from Parson’s Close Recreation Ground at around 3pm by our Community Policing Team out on regular patrol.

“Operation Sceptre was a national campaign that was run recently, and supported by police forces across the country. The operation clamped down on knife crime, and encouraged people to think twice before carrying a knife.

“Our officers were very active doing sweeps during this week of action. Knife crime is a priority across the county.”