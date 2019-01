A woman has been charged with two counts of theft from a shop, following separate incidents in Leighton Buzzard on January 6 and 21.

Debbie McGowan, 33, of Hartwell Grove, Leighton Buzzard, was charged yesterday (Thursday) in relation to the thefts which took place at the Waterdell Co-op and in Cee Jay Electronics in Hockliffe Street.

She has been bailed pending a court appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court on February 7.