Woman ‘extremely shaken’ after being robbed in Leighton Buzzard

A robbery victim has been left “extremely shaken” after being targeted as she walked along a footpath in Leighton Buzzard.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at around 1pm on Wednesday, October 24 when a woman in her 60s was walking along the path near the canal and river which run close to Monarch Way.

Two men approached her and grabbed her handbag before running off.

The two suspects are described as white males in their teens or early 20s.

Both had dark hair and were of a skinny build. One was wearing a grey jumper and had a small beard, while the other suspect was wearing a black hoody.

The two men are believed to have made a purchase at a nearby convenience store shortly afterwards.

Det Con Colin Knight, investigating, said: “This robbery left the victim extremely shaken and we need the public’s help to catch those responsible.

“If anyone saw two people matching this description in the area at the time of the offence, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information can contact police through the force’s online reporting centre or by 101, quoting reference 171 of 24 October.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 800 555 111.