Woman in her 80s airlifted to hospital after collision in Leighton Buzzard

A woman in her 80s was airlifted to hospital this morning in a critical condition after a collision in Leighton Buzzard.

Police were called shortly after 4.40pm on Monday, December 30, to reports the woman had been involved in an collision near KFC in the Grovebury Retail Park in Leighton Buzzard.

The woman was airlifted to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. The scene was made safe and open to the public by 9.30pm.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and is co-operating with police enquiries.

Sergeant James Wood, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts roads policing unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and hugely distressing for the family of the woman involved.

"We are committed to establishing the circumstances surrounding the collision and would urge anyone who witnessed it, or may have dashcam footage from the time, to come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 284 of 30 December.