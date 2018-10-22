Cross End Cottage mixes rural charm with a perfect location

Everyone loves an idyllic country cottage and Cross End Cottage is the dream.

Nestled in a quiet corner of the village of Wavendon near Milton Keynes, this Grade II listed part thatched cottage sits in grounds of around an acre with a tennis court and views over open fields and woodland.

Cross End Cottage comes with a lot of character - exposed wall and ceiling beams, stonework and multiple inglenook fireplaces.

Boasting five bedrooms, two bathrooms and four reception rooms, the property also has a light and bright kitchen with a ceramic Belfast sink and an electric Aga.

On the first floor a highlight is the spacious master bedroom with an ensuite showcasing a dormer window, wall and ceiling beams and a twin basin vanity unit and freestanding clawfoot bath.

Four further bedrooms on the first floor make this property a perfect family home.

Outside the cottage is surrounded by beautiful gardens filled with mature trees and herbaceous and flower borders.

The secluded rear garden has been artfully divided by hedging into separate areas of lawn.

The grounds also come with a hard tennis court with floodlighting and a detached quadruple garage plus additional parking for up to four cars.

Very useful for when tennis parties are in full swing. Surrounded by excellent local schools as well as benefitting from good railway and motorway links, this rural location just four miles from Milton Keynes is hard to beat.

The property is available for £1.2 million through Michael Graham. Phone 01908 586400 for more.

For more information, visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-WBS180163.