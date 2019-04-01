Crying shame that interest in applying for Leighton-Linslade Town Crier role is lacking

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is busy working on a Plan B in its hunt for a new Town Crier.

The search began on March 1 and, with the deadline to apply passing on Sunday, the council has told the LBO there has been a disappointing response from the public.

The council is looking for someone to represent the town at civic, cultural and historic events in the area, following the news that present Town Crier Peter Hailes is looking to step down during 2019.

The council’s intention had been to shortlist applicants on April 1, with the next stage being a competition planned for April 13 at the Market Cross in Leighton Buzzard high street.

That has now been cancelled while the council ponders its next move.