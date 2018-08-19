Cycling marathon in Leighton Buzzard’s Market Square

A group of youngsters set up their bikes on the Market Square in Leighton Buzzard for a cycling fundraiser.

The group, including four Vandyke Upper School pupils, are taking part in the National Citizen Service and organised a 12-hour static bike challenge to raise money for Medical Detection Dogs.

The challenge entailed having at least two people from the team (and occasionally a member of the public) on the exercise bikes cycling until the event was over.

Their efforts raised £254.63 for the charity, which could help them buy accessories such as dog bowls, tags, leads, collars, crates/pens, car harnesses and vet beds.

Team leader Jess Amey said: “The best moment for us as a team was when we finished the event and we counted the money we raised and all the effort and dedication we had put in paid off.

“The most challenging part was trying to get people interested in our event as well as keeping morale up in the final few hours.

“My group and I chose this charity because it’s local and receives no government funding, also we believe it can help a lot of families in the community.”

The team is organising a fundraising fete at Parsons Close recreational ground on September 1, from noon to 7pm, with stalls, tombola and a teddy swap. Visit Facebook (Dogs Save Lives NCS), Instagram (dogssavelivesncs) and Twitter (@MedicalNCS).