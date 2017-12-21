Dashing Santas bring festive feel to village

The inaugural Dagnall Santa Dash too place on Sunday, December 17, where approximately 50 villagers from Dagnall and its surrounding villages gathered on a cold, grey and drizzly morning, to run around the village to raise funds for Dagnall Village Hall’s refurbishment.

The event was a spin-off of the highly successful Great Edlesborough Fun Run, an event first held in 2014, the brainchild of Edlesborough Runners original founder, Sue Hill.

Dagnall Santa Dash

Since 2014 the Edlesborough Runners (ER) have held an event each year, raising over £7,000 for charities.

Trish Owen, who co-organises the Edlesborough Fun Runs, thought it would be a good idea to bring the concept of running for charity to Dagnall – and so, with a bit of help from her friends, the Santa Dash was born.

The event was quite a spectacle, with the village being treated to the sight of assorted children, babies in prams, the parish council chairman, runners, walkers and dogs all dressed in their Christmas finery, dashing or meandering around the two-mile village route.

The participants were rewarded for their efforts with a Santa medal and a Santa hat – though most already had one! – and were greeted by the smell of sizzling bacon on their arrival back at Dagnall Village Hall.

Dagnall Santa Dash

The event was sponsored by Malcolm Weaver of MW Agri Ltd, who paid for the race set up costs as well as donating an extra £100.

Malcolm is responsible for keeping the parish looking fantastic - he is contracted by the parish council for grass cutting, hedge trimming and so on.

An ex-resident of Dagnall, he is passionate about the village. The event was also lucky enough to have the support of the Red Lion pub’s landlord and landlady, Ed and Debbie Monnington.

Both are staunch supporters of all village events. They donated all the refreshments which were then sold for charity.

Dagnall Santa Dash

A true village event saw the Dagnall Under 5s team (Ann Tobin, Bev Way, Izzy Lee with help from Lynn Hockley) in the kitchen cooking up all the fantastic refreshments.

The event was very well marshalled by both villagers and members of the Edlesbrough Runners.

A raffle was also held, with prizes including £150 vouchers from Dave Walden at Berkhamsted Sports (who also sponsors the Edlesborough Fun Runs) as well as donations from Marbled Meats of Northall and Janes in Edlesborough to name a few.

The combined total raised was £743, which will go towards providing disabled access toilet facilities at the village hall.

> If anyone would like to contribute to the cause, money can be donated at https://mydonate.bt.com/events/dsd2017.

> For more information on next year’s ‘Great Edlesborough Fun Run 5’ or ‘Dagnall Santa Dash 2’ contact Trish at edlesboroughrunners@hotmail.com