Did you see break in at Village Car Sales in Hockliffe?

Police are investigating after CCTV cameras were damaged during a break in at Village Car Sales in Hockliffe.

The incident happened at the yard on Watling Street between 5.30pm on Friday, December 29, and 9.30am on Saturday, December 30.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “Between these times, offenders gained access to the site and damaged CCTV cameras and other security equipment before leaving.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number JD/56776/2017.”