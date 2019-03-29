Disability drama group’s showstopping medley for Leighton Buzzard Spring Fayre

A fun-loving performing arts group for disabled children is looking forward to its special showcase at Leighton Buzzard’s Spring Fayre.

Spectrum Community Arts will be taking to the stage on March 30 in Astral Park, and the young thespians can’t wait to sing, dance and sign to a medley of tracks at Mayor Cllr Clive Palmer’s event.

Singing and signing.

The Performing Arts group practises in Oxley Park Community Centre, Milton Keynes, from 5pm-6pm every Thursday, and the LBO went along to meet the class and teacher, Jade Cook, to see how they were getting on.

Jade said: “Off the back of our Christmas showcase the Mayor’s secretary emailed me to ask if we would like to perform at the fayre – to think that he invited us is pretty epic.

“The fayre is raising money for the Mayor’s charities – Autism Bedfordshire, Kids Out, and Macmillan Cancer Support. We’re all really excited.”

The Performing Arts class began with a challenge where each individual was asked to say their name and do an action, for example, a big star jump. This was followed by an energetic dance warm-up and the Spring Fayre rehearsal.

Jade Cook.

The class then enjoyed singing and signing, and the lesson ended with a game of Pirate ‘rock, paper, scissors’ – ‘sail, plank, pirate’ – arrggh!

Jade’s enthusiasm brought out the best in everyone, and her passion for performing arts and commitment to building her student’s confidence was clear to see.

She added: “The children get to do a bit of dance, drama and singing in a safe space where they can use these tools to help develop their social skills, their communication and their self-esteem.”

The Spring Fair medley will be performed at 3.30pm with members of other SCA dance classes.

The routine will be performed at the May Fayre, too.

To find out more about Jade’s dance and performing arts classes, visit: http://www.spectrumca.co.uk/