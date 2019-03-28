Disappointing response prompts urgent appeal for Leighton-Linslade Town Crier applicants ahead of Sunday's deadline

An urgent appeal has gone out in the hunt for a new Leighton-Linslade Town Crier with the deadline for applications just days away.

The search began on March 1 and the town council has told the LBO this week that with the Sunday, March 31 cut-off point looming there has been a disappointing response from the public.

Outgoing Town Crier Peter Hailes

The council is looking for someone to represent the town at civic, cultural and historic events in the area, following the news that present Town Crier Peter Hailes is looking to step down during 2019.

Round 1 of the application process asks applicants to submit a short video of themselves performing a sample cry (see foot of this article) to info@leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk before 11.59pm on Sunday, March 31. They will be judged on Volume & Clarity, Diction & Inflection, Presentation & Engagement and Accuracy.

The council's intention is to shortlist applicants on Monday, April 1, with those selected for Round 2 being sent a cry to be delivered, live, on Saturday, April 13 from 10.30am at the Market Cross in Leighton Buzzard high street.

Next, three applicants will be selected by a panel of local judges to proceed to Round 3 and the final cry, which will take place from 12noon on the same day at the Market Cross. The person judged the overall winner will be offered the position of Town Crier at 12.30pm.

Outgoing Town Crier Peter Hailes at Leighton Buzzard Railway

The Town Crier role is voluntary, although travel expenses are paid and the costume is provided by the council, and cleaning costs met.

As well as being available for the application process on April 13, the chosen Town Crier would be expected to attend the Big Lunch Opening Ceremony (Sunday, June 2, 10.30-11.30am), the Canal Festival Opening Ceremony (Saturday, July 27, 10.30am-1pm), Living History Day Ceremony (Saturday, October 5, 9.45am-10.15am) and the Christmas Festival Stage Party (Friday, November 29, 6.30-7.15pm). There would also be additional non-town council events to which the Town Crier may be invited to cry at.

Outgoing Town Crier, Peter, has said he is happy to show the new recruit the ropes this year so he/she "isn't thrown in at the deep end".

He added: “It’s something that’s very rewarding. It’s nice that everyone is friendly and coming up to you. It’s selfie city, everyone wants have a photo with you. You feel wanted and part of the community."

If you think you’ve got what it takes then don't be shy, visit https://www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/town-crier for full application details. If you have any questions about the role of Town Crier, or would like to know more information about the application process, contact the council on 01525 631920 or email info@leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk

Samply cry (for Round 1)

Oyez! Oyez! Oyez!

It has been decreed that on this, the first day of the third month in the year two thousand and nineteen, the search for a new Town Crier for the Parish of Leighton-Linslade in the county town of Bedfordshire will commence.

As a parishioner of Leighton-Linslade, I wish to humbly apply for the voluntary role of Town Crier.

I believe this application video best demonstrates the criteria for application.

Should I be successful, I agree to uphold the values and principles of this esteemed position at all times.

Should I be successful in being shortlisted for the position, I will attend the next stage of the competition on the thirteenth day, of the fourth month in the year two thousand and nineteen in the high street of Leighton-Linslade.

God save the Queen.