Disastrous ‘meeting’ to discuss outdoor toys in Leighton Buzzard after CBC fails to turn up

Leighton Buzzard residents lobbying to keep the outdoor toys in their flats were left frustrated after Central Bedfordshire Council officers failed to turn up at an appointment this morning.

Plum Tree Lane Resident Laura Beale said: “They were due here at quarter past 11 and no-one’s turned up from the council, a lot of us have taken time off work to be here.

“One of the girls phoned up and was told that they hadn’t put anything in their diary. We’re waiting for a call back now.”

On Tuesday, the LBO revealed that a letter had been sent to residents of Plum Tree Lane by CBC instructing them to remove outdoor toys when not in use.

The parents claim the order by CBC is heavy-handed and that the outdoor toys are in constant use by the children. They also claim that removing them each night is impractical due to lack of storage.

Ms Beale added: “As far as our kids were concerned, they were coming home after school and we’d have answers about the toys. Now, we’re going to have to tell them were still in the same position.

“We’ve taken time off work and it’s really bothered us that we’re still no wiser as to what’s happening.”

Cllr Amanda Dodwell posted on sopcial media that there had been “some confusion” about the meeting and apologised to residents on behalf of the council.

A CBC spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to residents for the miscommunication about our visit to the site.

“We had already visited the site with a colleague to help us consider storage solutions, which will help our discussions.

“We will be contacting residents and ward members early next week to work out how to take this forward together and to reassure residents we are committed to sorting this out.”