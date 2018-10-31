‘Distinctive’ tattoo nails brothers to Bedfordshire burglary spree

Two brothers from Luton have been jailed after a “distinctive” tattoo linked them to a series of burglaries across Bedfordshire.

Liam Moriarty, 24, and Connor Moriarty, 22, both of no fixed abode, were sentenced to three years in prison and four years and nine months in prison respectively at Luton Crown Court on Friday, October 26.

The brothers pleaded guilty to a burglary in Newbury Road, Houghton Regis, while the homeowners were on holiday. Four shotguns were taken from a gun safe, along with around £5,000 in cash.

Liam was identified after the incident was caught on CCTV, as a distinctive tattoo on his right arm was visible in the footage.

Officers attended the address following the burglary and recovered a chisel. An examination revealed the DNA profile on the handle matched that of Connor.

Connor also pleaded guilty to burglaries in Lywood Road, Leighton Buzzard, and Brancker Avenue, Shortstown in June 2018. During both burglaries, the owner’s car and bank cards were taken with the cards later used at service stations.

He also admitted one count of making off without payment.

Detective Constable Andy Boston, who led the investigation, said: “Bedfordshire Police works hard to tackle burglary – we know the impact this crime has on victims who are understandably unsettled when someone has entered their home uninvited. I’m pleased with the sentences received by the two brothers, and I hope this also gives the victims some reassurance.

“I hope during their time in prison they’re able to reflect on their actions – burglary is not a victimless crime and I hope they come to understand the distress and insecurity they have caused.”