Do you want your child to be part of Leighton-Linslade Carnival Court?

The Leighton-Linslade Carnival Court Selection Disco takes place on Sunday, March 24, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at the British Legion Club, West Street.

And now’s the time to enter your child if you want them to be in with a chance of representing Leighton Buzzard on carnival day (see form in the March 19 LBO or at www.leightoncarnival.co.uk).

Carnival Court 2018 (left to right in photo) Princess Maiya, Senior Princess Nicole and Princess Alannah.

Feedback from parents has led to the shift of the event to a Sunday afternoon as in previous years the selection disco was on a school night.

Entry to the disco is free and there will be a soft drink bar available, as well as a raffle. Entry to the selection is for young people in school years 4-8 inclusive, and entrants need to attend a school in Leighton-Linslade or have a parental/guardian address within the town.

The disco this year is being hosted by Strawberry Fieldz, a local organisation who have previously provided the stage at the Carnival Picnic in the Park.

Chairman of Leighton-Linslade Carnival, Mark Freeman, said: “We have decided to hold the selection disco on a Sunday afternoon this year in response to feedback from parents.

“There were concerns about young people attending an event that ended at 9pm on a school night, as we did previously. As we are now including year 4 it is important to having suitable timings.”

He added: “We will be selecting three people to be the Carnival Court at Carnival on July 13. They will be on the lead float in the carnival procession, will help hand out the cheques when the profits from carnival are distributed in October and have been invited to be on the stage for the Christmas Lights switch-on for a number of years now.

“This is an opportunity for girls and boys to be part of the carnival – the longest running community event in the town’s calendar.”

This year’s carnival theme is Music Through the Ages. More details at www.leightoncarnival.co.uk