Dominic joins specialist packaging firm

A Leighton Buzzard company has announced a new appointment to its leadership team.

Peli BioThermal, a global name in temperature controlled packaging, announced the appointment of Dominic Hyde as its new vice-president of Crēdo on Demand.

With more than 23 years’ engineering expertise and leadership experience, Mr Hyde will manage the worldwide expansion of Peli BioThermal’s Crēdo on Demand rental programme.

The rapidly expanding programme offers a high performance, flexible rental option for temperature controlled pallet shippers, with global reach.

Before joining Peli BioThermal, Mr Hyde was managing director at va-Q-tec and chief operating officer of Envirotainer. In his new role as part of the Peli BioThermal leadership team, he will oversee the company’s growing rental operations.

Ongoing worldwide expansion for Crēdo on Demand follows the recent launch of new service centres, offering conditioning and repair of passive bulk containers, in Puerto Rico and Belgium.

This year will see the opening of at least 12 more centres in key locations including Tokyo, Seoul, Mexico City and San Diego. This will be in addition to the launch of new drop-off hubs for passive temperature controlled containers (including Crēdo Cargo and Crēdo Xtreme) at over 50 new locations spanning Europe, Asia and the Americas.

David Williams, president of Peli BioThermal, said: “Dominic is the right leader for our expansion of Credo on Demand in 2018. His experience is proven for successfully growing rental programmes for temperature controlled pharmaceutical distribution worldwide. We’re excited he has joined our team to lead this important global growth initiative.”

Commenting on his role, Mr Hyde said: “I am very excited about my appointment and delighted to lead the development of Peli’s global service business.

“They have developed a product portfolio I believe is capable of achieving new levels of cost efficiency and performance.”

Peli BioThermal is a division of Peli Products, S.L.U, which is the European arm of Pelican Products Inc, a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in the USA.