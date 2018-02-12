Don’t miss deadline to apply for grant funding awarded by Police Crime Commissioner

Organisations which run projects preventing offending, protecting communities and supporting victims of crime are being urged to submit their application for the PCC’s Grant Fund.

Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Kathryn Holloway, launched the 2018/19 Grant Fund application process at the beginning of January, with the deadline for entries on Monday, February 19. The Fund is created through the combination of a grant from the Ministry of Justice and funding from the Bedfordshire Police Force budget producing a flexible and accessible grant opportunity aimed at promoting innovative and collaborative working across Bedfordshire.

“I particularly want to spread the news of my Grant Fund as widely as possible so that those who have never applied to me before for funding get an equal opportunity to do so whether they are single individuals with a brilliant idea, voluntary groups or established partners. Applications are also invited from within Bedfordshire Police for innovative ideas to help victims, stop crime and protect our communities,” said Commissioner Holloway.

“I am asking this year for every single organisation or person who applies to me for cash help to demonstrate how their project both reduces demand on Bedfordshire Police and builds confidence in the Force.

“I am particularly interested this year in projects which help to reduce knife crime and gang involvement. I am extremely interested too in projects which help to give a better start to young children to help avoid a future life of crime. I continue to wish to help to protect those at risk of Domestic Abuse and Child Sexual Exploitation and also victims of largely hidden crimes, like hate crime and forced marriage,” added the Commissioner.

In 2016-17, Commissioner Holloway funded organisations including The Anne Frank Trust to work in schools across the county and combat prejudice by teaching the story of Anne Frank and the impact that hate crime can have.

“Being able to extend our reach by developing and nurturing relationships for another year with schools, community partners and the Police in Bedfordshire demonstrates the importance of our work in the locality to educate young people against the dangers and impact of prejudice. Our work is designed to foster positive attitudes and behaviour towards others for a lifetime, thus creating a more cohesive, supportive and positive environment,” said Val Ross, Eastern Regional Manager for The Anne Frank Trust.

“On the project to date 2016/17, we have trained 146 Peer Guides for our exhibition Anne Frank: a History For Today, welcomed 3800 students to the exhibition and worked intensively with 676 students in workshop settings and are developing a network of over 100 Anne Frank Ambassadors: without the support of Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, this would not have been possible,” she added.

“I am delighted with the impact made by so many of the organisations I have funded which have made a real difference to people in Bedfordshire. I want to make sure that success continues and would like to encourage anyone who thinks they have an idea or a project that could make a real difference to apply to my fund,” added the PCC.

Details for the Grant Fund can be found on the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) website: (www.bedfordshire.pcc.police.uk) under the Campaigns and Initiatives section - Funding Opportunities. Applications close on Monday,February 19, 2018 at 5pm.

For further information please contact the OPCC on 01234 842064 or email PCC-Commissioning@Bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk.