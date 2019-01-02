Don’t miss out on Month of Merriment and panto fun at Milton Keynes Theatre

Bring on the grey skies. Bring on the freezing rain. Bring on those blood-chilling post-Christmas bills and abandon all hope of sticking to your New Year resolutions.

January we love you!

At Milton Keynes Theatre, January is the Month of Merriment as Robin Hood, a fantastic, fun, family show says ‘Ya Boo Sucks’ to Blue Monday, Woebegone

Wednesday and even Fed-up Friday.

Once the seasonal festivities are over and done with for another year - baubles back in the box, tinsel recycled - and, while all those unwanted Christmas presents have been stashed away for the next car boot, MK Theatre is giving away great prizes at every performance.

In true Robin Hood legendary spirit the theatre’s very own band of Merry Men and Women have donated dozens of brilliant prizes which include Willen Lake taster activity sessions, a beer masterclass at the Brewhouse and Kitchen, afternoon teas at Frosts, INTU gift vouchers, annual passes to the Olney Cowper and Newton Museum, practise vouchers to Simply Race at Stacey Bushes, a spa day for two at Whittlebury Hall Hotel and more.

The theatre is also inviting audiences to sample delicious taster offers at its Marlborough Gate Bistro, giving away scrumptious ice creams and presenting random members of the audience with surprise upgrades to our VIP Ambassador Lounge.

They’ve even got a fun pre-show foyer game that everyone can join in with. The lucky winner will receive a family ticket to next year’s pantomime, Aladdin, and the chance to go behind the scenes with a VIP backstage tour.

Not only that but there are hundreds of the best tickets available for Robin Hood, the most sheriff busting, arrow shooting, hog roasting, 3D pantomime extravaganza in the region - at just £20 a pop.

If you dread the thought of waking up to a diminishing bank account, a creaking body and a fun-free new year, MK Theatre has the ultimate antidote.

January, the Month of Merriment at Milton Keynes Theatre; it’s the only way to start 2019.

Robin Hood runs at Milton Keynes Theatre until January 13. For ticket and performance details visit: ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes or call the box office on

0844 871 7652.