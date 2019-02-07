Draft business plan wanted ahead of £330,000 refurbishment of Pages Park Pavilion in Leighton Buzzard

The project to refurbish Pages Park Pavilion was given a tentative green light at last Monday’s meeting of Leighton Linslade Town Council, subject to several conditions.

As reported last week, the council has published plans to refurbish the pavilion at a cost of approximately £330,000. During discussions at Monday’s meeting, the proposal was broadly welcomed and it was agreed in principle that the refurbishment should go ahead subject to a draft business plan for the pavilion being agreed by the council, and clarification of some contractual matters.

Cllr Amanda Dodwell said: “I am pleased that the council has backed this project. Representatives of both the Play Café and the Croquet Club spoke passionately in favour of keeping this valuable community asset open, and I am delighted that my colleagues took on board their comments and have agreed to move the project to the next phase.”