Dramatic crash photo as metal barrier is wedged inside suspected drink driver’s car on A4146 near Linslade

A suspected drink driver had a miraculous escape after crashing his car into a roadside barrier which passed through his car’s windscreen and out through the side window.

The male motorist walked away from the wreckage without a scratch after careering into the metal barrier at the side of the A4146 near Linslade, 400 yards north of the junction with A418.

He was breathalysed and provided a positive breath sample following the crash, which happened shortly after 3.24pm on Friday.

Dramatic pictures show the front of the vehicle, believed to be a Land Rover Discovery, crushed in the impact, with the metal barrier wedged inside the vehicle.

Bedfordshire Police, which dealt with the incident and tweeted a picture of the aftermath, said: “Dealt with today on A4146 near #linslade. Luckily nobody was injured however.”

They later added: “Lucky is an understatement. Fortunately only this vehicle was involved and it contained only the driver (who came out uninjured).”

A man was charged with drink driving following the incident.