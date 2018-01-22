Search

Dramatic crash photo as metal barrier is wedged inside suspected drink driver’s car on A4146 near Linslade

The accident happened 400 yards north of A4146 junction with A418 ... PHOTO: BEDS POLICE
A suspected drink driver had a miraculous escape after crashing his car into a roadside barrier which passed through his car’s windscreen and out through the side window.

The male motorist walked away from the wreckage without a scratch after careering into the metal barrier at the side of the A4146 near Linslade, 400 yards north of the junction with A418.

He was breathalysed and provided a positive breath sample following the crash, which happened shortly after 3.24pm on Friday.

Dramatic pictures show the front of the vehicle, believed to be a Land Rover Discovery, crushed in the impact, with the metal barrier wedged inside the vehicle.

Bedfordshire Police, which dealt with the incident and tweeted a picture of the aftermath, said: “Dealt with today on A4146 near #linslade. Luckily nobody was injured however.”

They later added: “Lucky is an understatement. Fortunately only this vehicle was involved and it contained only the driver (who came out uninjured).”

A man was charged with drink driving following the incident.