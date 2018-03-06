DVLA clamps down on untaxed vehicles in Leighton Buzzard

DVLA is advising drivers in Leighton Buzzard to ensure their vehicles are taxed as they carry out their day-today enforcement checks in the town.

As part of their enforcement DVLA’s national wheel clamping partner, NSL, clamps or impounds any untaxed vehicles seen on the road.

On Monday, 14 vehicles vehicles were clamped in Leighton Buzzard, including nine in Meadow Way. Clamping activity is continuing in the area today.

A DVLA Spokesman said: “While over 98% of vehicles on the road are taxed correctly, it is right that we take action against those who don’t tax their vehicles and then drive them - otherwise it wouldn’t be fair to those who do the right thing.

“Clamping is one of a range of measures we use to make sure these untaxed vehicles are not driven on the road.

“We don’t need to spot a vehicle on the road to take enforcement action but if we do, wheel clamping is an effective way to make sure that an untaxed vehicle is not driven on the road.

“It’s never been easier to tax your car – it’s just a few clicks to do it online and you can do it 24 hours a day, you can also spread payments across the year by Direct Debit so there really is no excuse.

“Having your vehicle clamped is expensive and inconvenient. Don’t take the risk – it just isn’t worth it.”

If a vehicle is declared odd the road (SORN) it must be kept off the road, on private land.

For more information on taxing a vehicle, visit www.gov.uk/vehicle-tax.