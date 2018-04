Mentmore Road Under Fives Preschool welcomed the Town Mayor to their annual Easter concert on Thursday, March 29.

Councillor Syed Rahman met with the winners of the Easter bonnet competition.

Zuzana Finnerty, from Mentmore Road Under Fives Preschool, said: “We were so pleased to welcome the Mayor to our Preschool.

“We all had a great time and we had some amazing Easter bonnets to admire on the day.”