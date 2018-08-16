A-level results at Vandyke in Leighton Buzzard will rank school among the top performers nationally, says headteacher

Students at Vandyke Upper School in Leighton Buzzard can be proud of their exam success after rising to the challenge of demanding new A-level courses.

Headteacher Tim Carroll said: “I am delighted with the results and proud of students’ achievements.

Vandkye A-levels 2018

“It is the first wet A-level results day I can remember but that has not dampened spirits – far from it! Students have come in to open results envelopes full of good news.

“Teachers have worked so hard to support students, students have developed a terrific work ethic and that all comes together to produce great outcomes. Results in maths, physics, history, geography, art, media studies and English are particularly impressive.

“Students have worked so hard over two years. The new A-level courses are especially demanding and students deserve every credit for their achievements. This is an exciting time for them and they deserve our congratulations and best wishes.”

George Mills got A* in English, A* in economics and A in history and will be going to UCL to study history, politics and economics. He said: “Economics is my proudest result because I struggled the most with that subject but I am buzzing this morning and so looking forward to living and studying in London. My experience in the Vandyke Sixth Form has been amazing. Staff are brilliant and were always there for me.”

Vandkye A-levels 2018

Julia Debicka arrived in England from Poland aged 7 speaking no English. She has achieved 4 A-levels graded A* A* A B and said: “I came to Vandyke from Dunstable every day. It is an incredible school and coming to Vandyke made it happen for me. The results are an incredible shock! I have a full-time job for next year to earn some money before going to university the year after.”

Tom Hill gained A in geography, B in maths and C in economics and is planning to join the RAF as a weapons systems operator. He said: “The Sixth Form was really good for me. It was tough at times but I kept going and am very happy with my grades.”

Hannah Thompson got A* in English, A in French and A in music. She said: “I had an unconditional offer from Birmingham to study music but I still wanted to get the best grades I could. I am really happy with my results and am looking forward to going to university. The university music department is strong and there is a great music scene in Birmingham.”

Adam and Tom Erskine-Jones are identical twins who took very different academic paths. Adam achieved A* A* A in maths, further maths and physics and will be going to Leeds to study theoretical physics while Tom got A* A A in history, English and the extended project and goes to Nottingham to study English creative writing.

Vandkye A-levels 2018

Paige Brown got A A A in history, geography and English and will be studying history at Southampton. “I tried really hard and am so surprised at my results. I am really happy,” she said.

Luke Saunders got A* A A in maths, further maths and physics. He said: “I worked hard and put a lot in but I still didn’t expect these results. I had an unconditional offer from Lancaster for mechanical engineering so that took the pressure off a bit. My teachers did a really good job for me. When I finish I am hoping to get into motor sport.”

Mr Carroll added: “Students make strong progress in their time in the Vandyke Sixth Form. The results will again rank the Vandyke Sixth Form among the top performers nationally. Overall students have scored a 99% pass-rate at A-level with over 45% at A*-B, 75% at A*-C and the average points per entry has increased yet again.”

“Some students who have achieved excellent results are choosing not to go to university but are moving on to advanced apprenticeships or employment. We wish them all every success.”

Vandkye A-levels 2018

Vandkye A-levels 2018