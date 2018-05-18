Cedars and Linslade School get green light from commissioner to join Trust

Cedars Upper and Linslade School are one step closer becoming part of the Chiltern Learning Trust after the Regional Schools Commissioner gave the plans the green light.

The two schools – plus Lark Rise Academy, Dunstable –will join the established educational trust over the next few months and are expected to officially join the Trust by the start of the next academic year.

The decision follows a period of consultation where the schools and Trust worked in close partnership and discussed the plans with each of the school communities.

Linslade School and Cedars Upper are both rated as being Good in all areas by Osted, and the Trust says by joining they can benefit from more school-to-school support, better value for money, better career development prospects for talented members of staff and more opportunities for pupils.

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “We are delighted that the transfer has been agreed by the RSC and we look forward to welcoming our new schools and colleagues into our partnership over the next few weeks.

“We have a very good understanding of the schools’ local communities and believe their high standards and achievements will complement the Trust very well, helping to build further on our successful track record, best practice and education experiences for young people throughout Bedfordshire.”

The schools will become the first in the Trust to be located within the Central Bedfordshire local authority, meaning that the Trust will be responsible for schools in all local authorities within the county.

In transferring the schools, the Trust also hopes to establish a new cluster base within the Linslade area. This will allow the Trust to provide support to the new schools effectively and allow Chiltern Teaching School Alliance to collaborate with The Acorn Teaching School and expand the Trust’s role in providing school-to-school support, professional development and teacher training opportunities throughout the region.

During the past five academic years Chiltern Learning Trust says it has established a strong track record for school improvement, backed by its belief that ‘high achievement for all is our shared responsibility’.

The Trust says it also continues to play an important role in providing school-to-school support and professional development courses to schools throughout the area through the Chiltern Teaching School Alliance. It also provides a variety of teacher training opportunities for people who wish to enter the teaching profession through the Chiltern Teaching Group.

Earlier this year, three of the Trust’s secondary schools were ranked as the first, second and fourth highest performing schools in Bedfordshire (Challney High School for Girls, Denbigh High School and Challney High School for Boys) for the level of progress students made during their time at the school.

For more information about Chiltern Learning Trust, visit www.chilternlearningtrust.org