Leighton Buzzard headteacher says MBE ‘hasn’t really sunk in yet’

A headteacher from a Leighton Buzzard school has been recognised by The Queen in the Birthday Honours list.

David Heather, headteacher at Pulford Church of England VA Lower School, was honoured with an MBE – Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire – this week for services to education.

He said: “Being honoured hasn’t really sunk in yet, it feels great but I am nervous about what to expect next, I am trying to figure out who nominated me for it.

“It has given me a chance to reflect on my career which started 15 years ago in Luton.”

David moved to Cedars Upper School in 2003 and became head of year, before taking on the headteacher’s position at Pulford Lower School in 2008.

He said: “The highlights of my career have been the development of the Duke of Edinburgh awards at Cedars.

“I travelled to Kenya and worked with schools out there, that was also a highlight for me, I really enjoyed that.

“I love working at a Church of England school and I enjoy being a headteacher here, it is great to be amongst children who are really enthusiastic.

“I also want to add that none of this would have been possible without my wife, Funky, she is the most amazing person and she has been very supportive and has encouraged me throughout the years.”